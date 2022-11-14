Monday, November 14, 2022
Video | A train derailed in Australia: more than 20 containers crashed into one pile

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

No one was reportedly injured in the accident.

Over 20 a freight container derailed along with a train in southern Australia on Monday morning local time, reports news agency Reuters.

A total of 16 carriages and their accompanying containers derailed and partially rolled over each other between the town of Inverleigh and the village of Gheringhap in the state of Victoria, about a hundred kilometers from Melbourne.

According to the authorities, no one was injured in the accident.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. It had rained heavily in Victoria earlier in the night before Monday and several floods have been reported in the area.

