VIDEO: A track intersection is the perfect way to make F1 exciting again

March 15, 2024
It's that we've been there before, otherwise we wouldn't believe that the United States is a real country. Because a country where school buses have to avoid each other on a figure-eight circuit must be fiction. But no, at Rockford Speedway in the state of Illinois they really do Figure 8 School Bus Racing. It was already brilliant motorsport, but the school buses make it even more brilliant.

It's as simple as it sounds: the buses meet each other at an intersection twice per round. As a driver (or driver?) you hope that you avoid your opponents, but of course not the spectators. Check out the video below and admit it: with an intersection on the circuit you would be glued to the TV for an hour and a half.

