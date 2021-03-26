Video footage showed a terrifying moment for the passengers of a civilian plane, who were surprised by a lightning bolt, while the plane was preparing to land on the runway in Panama City in the Pacific Ocean.

The Boeing 737 Max was flying at an altitude of nearly 30,000 feet, while trying to land at Tocumen International Airport in Panama City, when it was struck by a lightning bolt from the front.

A video recording taken from inside the cockpit showed a strong lightning bolt striking the front of the plane, according to what was published by the British “Daily Mail” newspaper, Friday, according to “Sky News”.

Despite the difficult conditions the passengers and pilots faced with the tension on board the plane, both pilots remained alert and were able to disembark safely, without any passengers or crew injured.

Also, no damage was reported to the fuselage as a result of the sudden lightning bolt.

Video … a terrifying moment of lightning striking a passenger plane