Police said the accident occurred on I-55, south of Springfield in central Illinois.

The coroner’s office confirmed that at least six were killed in the accident, and more than 30 people were injured, who were taken to hospital.

The British “Sky News” network quoted a police officer as saying that the accident was caused by a collision between 40 and 60 cars and trucks.

The police attributed the cause of these accidents to the strong winds that blew in the area and carried dirt and dust from the agricultural fields across the highway, which led to a lack of visibility.