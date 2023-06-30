Friday, June 30, 2023
Video | A suspension bridge of more than 600 meters will be opened in Germany

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in World Europe
The video shows a bridge running at a height of over one hundred meters.

Germany’s In the municipality of Willingen in the state of Hesse, the country’s longest suspension bridge will be opened on Saturday, reports news agency Reuters. It took six years to design and build the bridge, which is 664 meters long and runs at a height of up to 100 meters. The bridge crosses the valley and is built between two mountains.

The bridge, called Skywalk, is attached at its ends with 36 steel rods, which are embedded in the rock to a depth of 21 meters. The bridge is said to be able to support the weight of 750 people.

The video attached to this article shows the bridge.

