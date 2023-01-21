Nick Pappas, an orthopedic surgeon from New Orleans, Louisiana, began sharing his experiences in performing difficult surgeries, which caught the interest of his followers, according to the New York Post.

Although most surgeries performed by the American surgeon took only 30 minutes, the memories she left will remain forever.

The 43-year-old doctor stated that an injured person arrived at the hospital after he was bitten by a snake, which could make the hand swell like a balloon.

He said that the man killed the snake after it attacked him, pointing out that all “the nurses were trembling in fear,” because the man had a snake bite and he brought with him the killed predator inside a container.

The newspaper “New York Post” reported that the surgeon had a long list of strange things that he removed from the hands of the injured.

In another case, the surgeon removed the spines of a sea urchin from the hand of a patient who fell into the water, and said that the spines were embedded in the victim’s body to the bone.

A third case was more difficult, he removed gangrene-infested fingers.

And not only that, but extracted the metal granules fired through the guns, and electric wires that made their way into the bodies of the Americans.

He says that he feels uncomfortable and difficult when someone asks him to help extract a nail that has stuck into his body and reached the bone, because he has to follow a certain protocol before starting the surgery.

He added that he had to find where the nail or screw entered, look for the brand of the screw and try (medical) screwdrivers in order to remove it.

What makes the task difficult for the surgeon, he says, is that the head of the screw has been broken inside the body, or the screw has stuck in the bone, and he has to use a (medical) chisel in order to straighten the metal tool in preparation for its removal.

And the matter requires the correct x-rays and health tools, and this matter can be challenging and not always easy, according to the American surgeon.

As for bullets, the doctor says that most of the time it is preferable to leave the bullet alone or follow it up over time, unless it comes out of the skin or is a complete bullet.

“In general, surgeons do not remove lead from limbs unless it causes pain, is very superficial, or puts pressure on the nerve structure,” he said.

He pointed to an injured person who arrived at the hospital after a samurai sword cut off 3 of his fingers, and it took 10 hours to reconnect all the nerves, tendons and bones.