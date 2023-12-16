The score was 1-1 when Lockyer collapsed on the pitch without any other player near him, and the players and Luton coach Rob Edwards immediately called for medical staff to enter.

The players of both teams left the field after six minutes.

Luton Town FC wrote, through its account on the “X” platform, formerly known as Twitter: “There is a pause in play as Tom Lockyer receives medical care. We are all with you, Lux.”

Lockyer left the field amidst applause from the fans after the players entered the changing rooms.

Center back Lockyer collapsed during Luton's victory in the final match of the English Premier League promotion stage against Coventry City at Wembley Stadium on May 27.

The 29-year-old spent five days in hospital and underwent surgery to treat atrial fibrillation, a heart disorder.

Lockyer returned to training with Luton before the start of the season after being allowed to participate.