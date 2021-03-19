Aerospace companies have credited NASA with successfully testing engines on a Boeing rocket for the Artemis space missions aimed at returning American astronauts to the moon by 2024, more than half a century after the last operation Walk on the moon.

NASA simulated a launch by operating the primary stage engines of the Space Launch System missile while it was installed on a turret at the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

The four RS25 engines roared for a full eight minutes of testing, filling the surrounding area and sky with clouds of white smoke. After the engines turned off, NASA employees could be heard applauding the space agency’s live video feed, and several airlines announced they had congratulated NASA on their success in this test.

An earlier test ended in January after about a minute, well short of the nearly four minutes that engineers needed to collect enough data.

The space launch system is now expected to fly to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for integration with Lockheed Martin’s Orion spacecraft.

NASA aims to send an unmanned spacecraft to orbit the moon in November and return US astronauts to the moon by 2024, but the space launch system program is three years behind schedule and requires about $ 3 billion above budget.