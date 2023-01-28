San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.- In San Miguel de AllendeGuanajuato, captured on video a A student who threatened her teacher with scissorsthe event occurred at Fuego Nuevo High School.

“Ah, are you threatening me with a pair of scissors…”, said the teacher as the student got dangerously close to her, brandishing a pair of scissors with her right hand.

The video circulating on social networks to the moment in which a student threatens her teacher Internet users wonder what was the reason for this behavior. Lack of attention to the student? Could it have to do with a family issue? Will he suffer bullying? there are several questions that are asked.

In it classroom must be established respect for teachers it is important to have one culture of responsibility and discipline in the classroom.

Students who respect their teachers are more likely to succeed. as they comply with the established rules and expectations.

so far school authorities have not ruled in the face of this violent situation that is already circulating on social networks.