Earlier on Sunday evening, Israeli media confirmed that 3 Israelis, including two, were in serious condition as a result of a stabbing incident east of Ashdod.

The media reported that the Israeli authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Israeli media reported that large police forces were combing the site of the stabbing in search of other suspects.

The Israeli Ambulance Authority said that the stabbing took place in a shopping center, and the injured were taken to the hospital, without giving further details.