Video | A Spanish woman spent 500 days alone in a cave

Beatriz Flamini, an athlete from Madrid, wanted to test her mental and physical endurance. A world record was born underground.

14.4. 23:03

The worst were mosquitoes.

From Madrid Beatriz Flamini descended into the cave voluntarily on November 20, 2021. It was located at a depth of 70 meters, in Motril, off the southern coast of Spain.

The next time it will see sunlight will be on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. local time. The 500 days Flamin spent in the cave is a new world record. Numerous media have reported on it, such as Marca sports magazine and El País newspaper.

When Flamini emerged from the cave, he was welcomed on earth with applause, shows the television channel in RTVE’s video. Just less than two hours after reaching the surface, Flamini attended a press conference where he told reporters about his experiences underground.

“If you allow, I could take a shower, I haven’t touched water for a year and a half”, the woman joked to journalists before the event According to La Vanguardia magazine.

Flamini is a top athlete, mountain climber and speleologist, i.e. researcher of caves. He started competing in taekwondo as a child, says La Vanguardia.

In her forties, Flamini had a mental crisis, and she decided to go to the mountains alone for five days, the woman explained on the Active Woman podcast before closing in the cave. In the mountains, he found that he enjoyed the ascetic life in nature more than his everyday life adapted to society.

Now it’s been ten years since Flamini left his home, his job and his “normal life”.

Before going to the cave, Flamini told the media that his purpose is to test his physical and mental endurance.

“It’s not something I’m forced to do, but something I chose. It arouses great curiosity in me and gives me strength and joy,” he said According to Marca.

Cave is a heavy environment for the human mind and especially the brain – and not just because of the mosquitoes. In a dark, closed space, there are hardly any sensory stimuli, and no perception of the passage of time. Flamini had an internet connection in the cave, but he only used it to send messages. He himself did not receive any information from the world outside the cave.

Flamini described his feelings with videos he filmed of himself during his time in the cave.

“It’s not about time passing faster or slower, time doesn’t pass because it’s always four in the morning,” he says.

Flamin’s cave experience is part of the Timecave project, in which the Universities of Granada and Almería participate. Now that Flamini is back on earth, a group of psychologists is investigating what kind of possible neuropsychological and cognitive changes the harsh experience has caused the woman.