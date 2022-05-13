An accident happens in a small steering angle, they sometimes say. The driver of a Peugeot 206 GTI tries to compensate for the oversteer of his car, but corrects just a little too much. The car starts to skid in the other direction and ends up sideways in the gravel box.

As a result, two wheels get caught in the gravel and the Peugeot makes four rolls and ends up behind the guardrail. The 206 comes right with the mullion on the guardrail, so it’s a good thing there’s a roll cage in the car. The driver can climb out of the car himself and is unharmed.