According to the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, the plane, which is small in size, crashed in the coast of South Wales, off the town of Porth Cowell specifically.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a bang when the small plane malfunctioned, and after that, it began to plunge until it was flooded.

Followers of the accident said that the pilot of the plane would have met a tragic fate if the plane had fallen over the rocks adjacent to the sea, but he was fortunate that the crash was in the middle of the water.

The pilot of the plane was able to get out of it while it was sinking.

Rescue personnel who rushed to the scene said that they found him had survived, then he came out walking normally, and he survived the disaster.

And the people of the British town said that the plane crash in the middle of the houses would have led to a certain disaster, and it might have caused a number of victims, but the crash in the sea was a salvation for everyone.