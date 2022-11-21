The city’s emergency services said on Twitter from the scene that the plane had eight people on board.

Local TEN TV reported that the eight passengers who were badly injured and in critical condition were two captains who were in the cockpit, along with six passengers.

According to the source, the crashed plane, which reported engine failure after take-off, hit at least one house in the Belen Rosales area.

And press reports stated that the plane; A Piper crashed near Olaya Municipal Airport.

And video clips circulating on Twitter showed a strong fire igniting in the structure of the plane on the ground, while a thick column of smoke was rising in the air.