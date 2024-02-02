Video | A small plane crashed into a residential area in Florida

The pilot of the small plane had reported an engine problem before the crash.

Several people have been killed and injured after a small plane crashed into a residential area in Clearwater, Florida, USA, reports news agency Reuters. The accident happened at 2 am on Friday Finnish time.

There is no exact information on the number of victims yet. According to the rescue authorities, among them are those who were both on the plane and in the apartment where the plane hit. At least four apartments have been destroyed or damaged.

The pilot of the single-engine small plane had reported an engine problem before the crash.