Residents of the Chinese city of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, south China, lived moments of panic and terror after the city’s skyscraper, which is about 300 meters high, shook, causing panic and fear among those in front of the building.

The skyscraper that was exposed to this vibration is called “Sage Plaza” and was completed in 2000, and it is one of the most symbolic and famous buildings in Shenzhen, a huge city on the borders of Hong Kong, and it includes a huge market for electronic components and products.

And the city authorities announced that the “Sage Plaza” skyscraper shook at about 13.50 local time, and these vibrations immediately caused panic, and the Shenzhen Emergency Management Office told Weibo Social Network that it was checking the causes of the skyscraper’s vibration, explaining that the city was not exposed. For any earthquake today.