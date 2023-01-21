As if it were a sign, a newly married couple experienced an unusual moment, after their marriage certificate began to burn minutes after the couple said “I accept” to sign the document.

This event was shared through the TikTok social network by the girlfriend (@dianazmtz) who, far from taking what happened as a mysterious sign, reacted with humor causing his video to go viral.

“When you’re getting tired and right there you get divorced, goodbye to the marriage certificate,” the newlywed wrote on the social network.

In the recording you can see how the couple is sitting in front of the ceremony table listening to some of the words of friends and family who dedicate to them for taking this loving step in their lives.

It was during this event that out of nowhere the marriage certificate that was near a candle began to catch fire. Fortunately, the husband managed to put out the fire, saving the integrity of the document.

As expected, Internet users reacted to the publication by attributing what happened to a possible sign from the afterlife.

“When they give you the sign, but you’re still a masochist”, “that’s a divine sign”, “now they’re single”, were some of the comments from netizens.