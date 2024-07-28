Video | A rusty ghost ship spins on the back of Lake Vanajavesi – in a nearby village, it is feared that it will drift ashore

Video|According to the chairman of Ritvala’s cooperative, the village fears that the M/S Tampere will break loose from the anchor and drift ashore or even sink. No one seems to be able to contact the owners of the ship.

Former the inland water cruiser M/S Tampere stood at anchor in Hattula during the early summer, but last Sunday it was noticed that it had moved to the waters of Valkeakoski near the village of Ritvala.

The owners of the ship, which once sailed between Hämeenlinna and Tampere, have in recent years also stationed it in places such as Nokia, Tampere and at the guest boat pier of the Sääksmäki bridge.