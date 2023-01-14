Petrovsk Governor Valentin Reznichenko said the death toll from the targeted building had risen to 12.

Earlier, the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office said that “as a result of the Russian missile strikes in Dnipro, 9 people were killed, including a child.”

According to the same source, 37 people were rescued from the building, including 6 children, and 64 people, including 14 children, were injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video clip of the demolished building, in a tweet on his Twitter account.

Commenting on the video, Zelensky said: “An eternal memory for all those whose lives were stolen by Russian terrorism. The world must stop the evil. The removal of debris continues in the Dnipro. All services are working. We are fighting for every person, every life. We will find every person involved in terrorism. He will endure.” Everyone is responsible.”

Pictures in Dnipro showed firefighters putting out a fire around destroyed cars, and a large part of the apartment building collapsed and severely damaged the exterior of the rest of the building.

Saturday’s attack comes as Western powers consider sending tanks to Kyiv, and ahead of a meeting on Friday of Ukraine’s allies in Ramstein, Germany, where governments will announce their latest pledges of military support.

And on the front lines in the east, Ukraine said its forces were fighting to retain control of the small town of Solidar, where Russia has sacrificed large numbers of troops and resources to try to make some sort of advance after months of military setbacks.

Russia, which launched its offensive in Ukraine in February, has been bombing energy infrastructure with missiles and drones since October, causing blackouts and widespread disruption of central heating and running water.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced shooting down 25 out of 38 Russian missiles of various types.

Officials said the missiles hit vital infrastructure facilities in the eastern Kharkiv region and the western Lviv region.

Moldova’s interior ministry said missile wreckage had been found in the north of the country, near the Ukrainian border, following the air strikes.