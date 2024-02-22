A couple went into a fountain in Guadalajara to show love with kissesthe video of the moment of lovers was recorded and went viral on social networks.

A man and a woman took off their shoes and They went into a fountain, sitting and hugging, they kiss. .

From what can be seen around the fountain in the seconds of the video, it could be the walkway on Chapultepec Avenue in Guadalajara.

The video was posted on Facebook and users took the situation with great humor when sharing comments such as “Always a spectator” or “Everything was in their favor, the sun, the splash pad, the place, the air, they crowned, long live love in the open air.”

Although this couple enjoyed a romantic moment, it should be noted that It is not advisable to go to the sources since some may have eclectic wiring for their operation.

Additionally, it is possible to contract leptospirosis in the event that an animal has urinated or defecated in the water or cercarial dermatitis. The water from the fountains is not controlled so that humans can bathe in it, according to the media La Nación.