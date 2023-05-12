Video | A robotic camera collided with an alligator in a drain in Florida

The video shows how they tried to drive the animal out of the sewer.

Rainwater drains the robotic camera that was investigating ran into an approximately one and a half meter alligator in Florida, USA, reports news agency Reuters.

The video shows how the animal that got lost in the pipe that runs under the city of Oviedo was tried and tried to scare it away.

in Florida live a lot of wild alligators that sometimes harm people as well.

In February An 85-year-old woman walking her dog died when she was attacked by an alligator in the city of Fort Pierce.

The media reports that the alligator had come out of the water and bit the woman’s dog first. When the woman tried to save her dog, she herself was attacked.