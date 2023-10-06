Video | A rat crawled onto the hood during a New York man’s rural trip

The rat had apparently jumped into the car at the starting point in Brooklyn.

Film producer Kevin Cooper had already driven his car about two hundred kilometers north of Brooklyn, New York, when he was horrified to see a rat crawling onto the hood of his car.

The sting of the rat towards the windshield elicited swear words from the sullen Coop.

“I just got all the way here and I brought a rat from Brooklyn with me! Go… dammit. Where did it go?” Coop was in agony as the rat sank back under the sheet.

To the wedding party Coop, who was on his way to the heart of nature, stopped his BMW car in Roscoe and opened the hood. That’s where the rat climbed and hid again.

“Don’t eat my wires!” Coop is heard asking the rodent.

The request was justified, as rodents are known to cause damage to vehicles with their powerful teeth.

The incident happened on August 25, and was reported by the news agency Reuters and New York Post.

It is not known whether the rat left the ride in the countryside or returned to urban Brooklyn in time.