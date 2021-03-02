An assembly of students at the Public University of El Alto (UPEA) in Cochabamba, in Bolivia, ended in tragedy. At least five students died and three others are seriously injured, at the cede this Tuesday a railing of the fourth floor of the Faculty.

Everything happened in the middle of an assembly of students, when after a tremendous crowd and a strong discussion with struggles of those who were in the place, a containment railing gave way and the young people fell into the void.

Of the eight people who fell, due to the high impact, three died on the spot; while two others (young people of 20 and 21 years old) died a few hours after being hospitalized, according to the local newspaper ‘El Deber’.

Information that was ratified by the Police through the regional commander, Leonel Jiménez. “Unfortunately we have to report that three of the students died because of the fall,” the police officer certified. According to the preliminary report, the eight fallen students, six are men and two women.

One of the young women is still hospitalized in the Hospital del Norte, in the intensive care room and the picture is quite complicated due to the large number of wounds he has on his body.

According to the initial data, the Student Assembly was held in the Business Administration career of the Faculty of Financial Sciences and there were no students studying within the faculty since for several months there have been no face-to-face classes in Bolivia.

AFG