What happened?

In the British House of Commons, the leader of the Scottish National Party, Stephen Flynn, confronted the British Prime Minister with a question that embarrassed him in front of the television.

Flynn said: “Can the Prime Minister share his Christmas message to the children being bombed in Gaza this winter?”

Sunak again rejected the call for a ceasefire and said: “No one wants to see this conflict continue a moment longer than necessary. We have been steadfast in our support for a sustainable ceasefire, which means Hamas must stop firing rockets into Israel and launching Release all hostages.”

Attack in the House of Commons

Flynn added that if Israeli attacks continue, it is estimated that nearly 1,400 more children will be killed by December 25, Christmas Day.

He then said that Britain had “shamefully” abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly motion this week calling for a ceasefire, and added: “How can the Prime Minister explain why 153 countries voted for a ceasefire, while Britain abstained?”

Sunak responded by saying Britain was deeply concerned about the “devastating impact” of the fighting in Gaza on the civilian population.

“A lot of people have already lost their lives, and this is something we stressed, and I stressed personally, to (Israeli) Prime Minister Netanyahu just last week,” Sunak said.