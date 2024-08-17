On Friday evening, thousands of people flooded the streets of this city, which has a population of nearly 200,000 people and is located 340 km southwest of the capital Algiers, to greet it after its historic coronation at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Khalif had been the victim of controversy over her sexual identity since arriving in Paris due to her suspension by the International Boxing Federation, but this did not affect her morale and she made her way to become the first Algerian and African female boxer to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games.

Algerian boxing has become a victim of a hate campaign and misinformation on social media, tainted with racism, and presented as a “man who fights women.”

The French public prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation following a complaint filed by the Algerian boxer on charges of serious cyber harassment, the Paris public prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday.

warm welcome

The people of Tiaret gathered since the morning to see their heroine who arrived at nightfall on a bus accompanied by gendarmerie vehicles.

Amid chants of “Iman Khalif” and “One, two, three, viva l’Algerie” (One, two, three, long live Algeria), people applauded their heroine, surrounded in particular by her family members.

“The welcome I received today was warm. All Algerians, men and women, have the right to be happy and enjoy themselves,” Khalif said.

She added: “Even the President of the Republic is actually the first supporter of Iman Khalifa, and this indicates that everyone from the state and the people support sports. I am convinced that sports are a message to the people.”