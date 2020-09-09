Doctor Legrand, district doctor in Tourcoing, is coping as best he can with the coronavirus: patients who have many questions, suspected cases to be managed urgently, masks arriving in dropper at the pharmacy, confined patients at their home he visits …

What if caregivers are overwhelmed?

On the front line in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic, he worries about his older patients. What will happen if caregivers find themselves overwhelmed by the number of cases, as in Italy? The doctor is afraid of being confronted with impossible choices. Combative and worried, he tries to reassure the inhabitants of his city as well as possible.

A report from Bangumi broadcast in “Special Envoy” on March 12, 2020.