The sequence is fierce and the detail was recorded in at least two security cameras. It’s 4:21 p.m. and the movement in Corrientes and Ayolas, a populous sector in the southern part of Rosario, is fluid. Two jet engines they stop at the corner and one hurries down. Point a gun and demands a backpack from a man, a plainclothes policeman, seen against a wall. Then he claims the wallet or the money, depending on what is seen in the image.

The episode It seems to end as one more round. But not.

When the thief leaves to get on the motorcycle again, where the accomplice was waiting for him a short distance away, the police officer who was robbed pulls out a gun and an exchange of fire occurs: the driver of the taxi a few meters ago trying to escape with his wobbly motorcycle, until he fell on the sidewalk. You try to sit up but drops dead by a bullet impact in the abdomen.

The other criminal – the one who had previously gotten off the motorcycle to steal the backpack – fled the area with a wound to his left leg. He ran five blocks and tried to take refuge in a rubber shop. When they attended claimed to have been the victim of an assault.

The employees took care of him, but finally they noticed something strange and they managed to prevent him from entering a sector of the business.

“He asked me for help telling me that they wanted to steal it. I realized he had a gunshot wound. He asked me for water, sit down. I stepped inside and realized that something was not right. He told me to drive him to the hospital, which gave me money. At no point did he show me a weapon. When he saw that I was looking for something, escaped“Said the gum store employee.

The assailant escaped again and on the run discarded the weapon, a cell phone and even a blister of pills. He took a taxi and went to the Clemente Alvarez Emergency Hospital (Heca). In the guard once more he told that he had been assaulted and that was why he was injured.

The taxi driver warned that the passenger who had taken the injured to the hospital forgot a backpack in the car, the same one that was later found to be the one that had been stolen from the police. There was the stolen money. The driver returned to the hospital to return it and there it was noticed that the young assailant was lying.

Finally it was boarding school with police custody. She is only 17 years old, so he was in charge of a juvenile court.

Investigators presume that the criminals were following the policeman because minutes before He had completed a commercial operation and carried a sum close to 85 thousand pesos. This is what they demanded of him when they took away his backpack. The policeman was on the sidewalk, at the door of a business where they attended to him to sell him a cross key for the car.

According to the prosecutor of the case, Gastón Avila, the policeman shot with his service weapon as part of a “action in legitimate defense”. He was unharmed. The agent -identified for the moment only with his initials NO-, it was delayed until verifying the mechanics of the event. His service weapon was seized. The criminals also carried a 9 millimeter.

“I think it is quite clear that it is a legitimate defense. We are going to finish closing the last details and criminal evidence. The event is filmed. It is seen that the confrontation is head-on and that both shoot. I think it is almost simultaneously. There is an unlawful assault with a firearm that is seen to be used. He is seen being shot from a close distance. And when (the criminal who died) falls to the ground, he does not shoot him, “the prosecutor explained to the press.

