Video | A pipe burst on a cruise ship heading to Helsinki, customers were evacuated from the pub

Water has flowed into the cruise ship Mystar’s pub as a result of a broken pipe. However, Tallink Silja’s communications director Marika Nöjd guesses that the incident will not affect the ship’s operation.

Tallink Silja Director of Communications Marika Nöjd told at 14:30 that water has got on the floor after the cold water pipe broke when the ship left. The cruise ship has left at 1:30 p.m. from Tallinn to Helsinki.

According to Nöjd, the cause of the pipe burst was not yet known.

“It is currently being investigated.”

Pipeline failure there has been no danger to passengers or staff, but people have had to move away from the pub, says Nöjd.

“Of course, there are many other spaces on the ship where you can stay.”

At the moment, the ship’s technicians are trying to close the main taps and remove the water with water vacuum cleaners, Nöjd says.

The pipe burst occurred in the stern of the ship.

“The bow of the ship may not have even noticed the whole situation,” says Nöjd.

I saw it according to that, there was still no information in the afternoon whether the event will mess up the schedule of the ship operating between Helsinki and Tallinn. During the trip, it will be found out whether the broken pipe will affect the ship’s operation.

However, Nöjd is betting that the ship will be able to continue operating normally.

“Then we just close the premises where water has leaked”, he states.