Video: A pipe burst flooded Times Square and the New York subway

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
New York subway photo
New York subway photo
According to the authorities, the pipe was from 1896 and the cause of the break is still unknown.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
E F
A broken water pipe flooded Times Square during the early hours of this Tuesday and caused flooding in the streets and the subway in the central neighborhood of Midtown Manhattan, in New York.
(Also read: Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho, makes a strong warning about the case).
“We have identified where we believe the break in the pipeline is, and the crew is digging so we can begin repairs.“Environmental Protection Department Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said at a news conference near the scene.
According to the authorities, the pipe was from 1896 and the cause of the rupture is not yet known.
(Keep reading: Gustavo Petro’s Health: Does the United States disseminate this information about its presidents?).
“Fortunately, most of the buildings in this area have water supplies, so we don’t know how many buildings will lose water, but we think it will be a relatively small number,” Aggarwala said.
The Big Apple subway was hit the hardest, as water leaked into the Times Square station. and went down the underground network to the southern part of Midtown.
(We recommend: Woman abandoned by her son in the Darién jungle gives her version: ‘He tried to kill me’).
John Baldey, a passenger who was on the subway at the time of the flooding, told CBS New York: “Suddenly debris started falling. We thought it was an explosion, but it was water. We all started running.”
EFE
E F
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #pipe #burst #flooded #Times #Square #York #subway
Leave a Reply