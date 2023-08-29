Video: A pipe burst flooded Times Square and the New York subway

A broken water pipe flooded Times Square during the early hours of this Tuesday and caused flooding in the streets and the subway in the central neighborhood of Midtown Manhattan, in New York.

(Also read: Rodolfo Sancho, father of Daniel Sancho, makes a strong warning about the case).

“We have identified where we believe the break in the pipeline is, and the crew is digging so we can begin repairs.“Environmental Protection Department Commissioner Rohit Aggarwala said at a news conference near the scene.

According to the authorities, the pipe was from 1896 and the cause of the rupture is not yet known.



(Keep reading: Gustavo Petro’s Health: Does the United States disseminate this information about its presidents?).

“Fortunately, most of the buildings in this area have water supplies, so we don’t know how many buildings will lose water, but we think it will be a relatively small number,” Aggarwala said.

The Big Apple subway was hit the hardest, as water leaked into the Times Square station. and went down the underground network to the southern part of Midtown.

(We recommend: Woman abandoned by her son in the Darién jungle gives her version: ‘He tried to kill me’).

John Baldey, a passenger who was on the subway at the time of the flooding, told CBS New York: “Suddenly debris started falling. We thought it was an explosion, but it was water. We all started running.”

EFE