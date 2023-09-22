The British newspaper “Daily Mail” said that Queen Camilla (76 years old) and the First Lady of France (70 years old) showed their competitive strength during their visit to a gym in Paris.

Camilla and Brigitte faced off for a moment in table tennis, and they looked like “two close friends,” according to a video clip that spread widely on social sites.

The local BFMTV website stated, in a funny comment, that “France won the match after Queen Camilla faced difficulties in serving.”

King Charles and his wife arrived in Paris on Wednesday for a three-day official visit aimed at turning the page on years of tension since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Charles III said in perfect French, “(When we are) together, our abilities are unlimited,” in the first speech by a British monarch to both chambers of the French Parliament.

King Charles is keen to follow in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as he pointed out the deep love Elizabeth had for France.