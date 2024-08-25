A Peruvian university has successfully created the first clone of the Peruvian Paso horse. The scientific achievement was accomplished by a multidisciplinary team of researchers and professionals from the Universidad Nacional Toribio Rodríguez de Mendoza (UNTRM) in Amazonas and strategic allies who used somatic cell nuclear transfer technology in the process.

To carry out this cloning, a sample of epithelial tissue belonging to the breeder called “AV Ejecutivo” was used, reported William Bardales Escalante, director of the university’s research institute, on Saturday (August 17). Fibroblastic cells were obtained from this tissue for the generation of cloned embryos that were then implanted in mares.

The objective of cloning this animal, according to university researcher Nilton Murga Valderrama, is to preserve and reproduce animals of high genetic value.

The Peruvian Paso horse, considered by many to be the national horse of Peru, was brought to the Americas by the Spanish and other Europeans. It was originally bred for all-day riding by ranch foremen, or for ranch owners to travel between the valleys of Peru’s desert coast.

