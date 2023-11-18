Video | A passenger plane landed in Antarctica

According to the Norsks Polarinstitutt research institute, it is the largest aircraft ever to land on the runway of the Troll research station.

In Antarctica proved an extraordinary sight this week when Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner passenger plane touched down on the continent’s icy runway.

Even the 300-seater model usually transports passengers from one big city to another, but this time there were 45 passengers and 12 tons of research equipment on the trip. The plane belongs to the Norwegian airline Norse Atlantic Airways.

The plane departed from Oslo on November 13 and made a stopover in Cape Town, says CNN.

Polar regions the investigating Norwegian Norsks Polarinstitutt research institute says in its announcement, that the plane landed at the research station in Queen Maud’s land the night before Thursday. The area belonging to Antarctica is named after the king of Norway of Haakon VII (1872–1957) consort queen Maud’s (1869–1938) according to

According to the research institute, this is the largest aircraft ever to land on the runway of the Troll research station. The total length of the runway is three kilometers and only less than 10 planes land on it each year.

Among those who arrived with the plane were passengers from several different countries. Their goal was to reach numerous research stations located in Antarctica.