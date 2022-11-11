Video | A part of the wreckage of the space shuttle Challenger, which was destroyed in 1986, was found off the coast of Florida

A video from The History Channel shows divers marveling at a strangely shaped, approximately six-meter-long object found at the bottom of the sea.

Documentary the divers who took pictures have found a large piece of the space shuttle Challenger, which was destroyed in 1986, near the coast of Florida, reports the news agency Reuters.

Challenger tracks were last found in the 1990s.

A video from The History Channel filmed in May shows divers marveling at a strangely shaped, approximately six-meter-long piece found at the bottom of the sea. On Thursday, the US space agency Nasa said that the song was the song of the ill-fated shuttle.

Divers were originally searching the waters off the coast of Florida for a World War II-era plane for a documentary about the Bermuda Triangle.

Marine biologist Mike Barnette and diver Jimmy Gadomski examine a piece of the shuttle found near the coast of Florida.

“This the discovery gives us the opportunity to pause once again to remember the legacy of the seven pioneers we lost and to reflect on how this tragedy changed us,” commented NASA’s director general Bill Nelson in the space administration bulletin.

According to Nelson, raising the piece from the bottom of the sea is being considered.

Challenger destroyed on its tenth flight just over a minute after launch on January 28, 1986.

Seven astronauts traveling on the shuttle from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida died in the accident.

The cause of the accident was revealed in the investigation to be a failure of the auxiliary rocket seal.

Challenger shortly before its destruction on January 28, 1986.