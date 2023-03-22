And the medical team appeared during the earthquake doing the work, then the electricity was cut off, but the team showed great emotional stability, until the power came back again through the backup generators.

During the earthquake, the team continued to work, and observers praised the composure of the medical team, which continued to work in very difficult conditions.

Strong earthquake

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake rocked parts of Pakistan for at least 30 seconds on Tuesday evening, killing two people and injuring more than 120 others, as a state of emergency was declared in the country.

Earthquakes were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lucky Marwat and other parts of the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said the epicenter of the quake was the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, with a depth of 180 km.

“The hospital administration should ensure that precautions are taken to deal with any emergency,” said Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patil.