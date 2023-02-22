Video | A “mystery ball” washed up on a Japanese beach, the origin of which the authorities do not know

The metal ball is about 1.5 meters wide and hollow inside.

in Japan a large yellow ball has washed ashore in Hamamatsu, located on the Pacific coast. The news agency Reuters and the British Broadcasting Corporation report on the matter BBC.

The metal ball found on the beach on Wednesday has a diameter of about 1.5 meters and is hollow inside. According to the authorities, it is a mystery where the ball came from. It is possible that it is a buoy.

Authorities cordoned off the area after a passerby found the ball and called for help. According to the BBC, the ball had been on the beach for a while.

The authorities checked right from the start that the object was safe. Among other things, the ball was investigated by the bomb squad.

The ball that washed up on the beach in Hamamatsu, Japan on Wednesday. News agency Reuters shared the Twitter user’s photo.

Locals have playfully speculated about the origin of the ball, and some of them have said that the ball is “from outer space”. The ball has also been called “Godzilla’s egg”, says the BBC.

Such discoveries usually do not raise suspicions in Japan. However, according to the BBC, the objects detected in the airspace of the United States have also put the Japanese on guard.

Japan said last week that Chinese balloons had also been detected in its airspace. According to Japan, the orbs have been spotted at least three times each year in the country’s airspace since 2019. China has denied claims that it used the balls to spy on Japan.