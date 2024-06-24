J.orge Luis Pinto returns to the bench after what was his controversial departure from Deportivo Cali in 2023, which occurred when he did not agree with the signing of Luis ‘el Chino’ Sandoval. The DT is going to direct the Magdalena Union.

A few days ago the arrival of the experienced Santander coach to the team that is one of his loves in Colombian Professional Soccer was made official.

Jorge Luis Pinto celebrates the title he won with Cúcuta Deportivo in 2006. Photo:Fernando Ariza Romero. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

Pinto, to take the Union to the A

The incredible thing about his signing for Magdalena Union is that it will be the first time that he will direct in the second division of Colombia after 40 long years of experience and with experience on his resume well remembered as his time in Millionaires, Cúcuta Deportivo, and the selections of Costa Rica and Honduras.

Jorge Luis Pinto He decided to sacrifice a few million pesos to lead the Samarios project and help the team return to the Betplay League after the frustrated home run in which he starred.

Unión reached the last date of its zone with great options to advance to the final of the Promotion Tournament. The draw was enough for them, but they ended up losing 2-1 against the eliminated Cúcuta Deportivo, a result that cost coach Álvaro Hernández his job.

Moving presentation in Santa Marta

This Sunday, the Magdalena Union made the official presentation of the DT Jorge Luis Pinto with images of his arrival at the Simón Bolívar international airport, in Santa Marta, and with some moving words that began with tears.

“Emotional. It is a challenge that I am going to take with all my strength, with all my desire, with all my dedication. I come to a house that I know, with close friends. Therefore, I am happy,” said the 71-year-old strategist.

Pinto was committed from the first minute to the Unión Magdalena fans and pointed out that the objective is to return to the first division.

Jorge Luis Pinto Photo:EL TIEMPO Archive Share

“We have been here in this club for 40 years now, and I hope that this time with more experience, of course with more years, but also with more knowledge. “We will look for the best for a club that needs, above all, to be in the first category,” he stated.

It should be noted that this will be the third stage of Jorge Luis Pinto in it Magdalena Union and the fourth if we take into account his past as the club’s physical trainer between 1977 and 1979.

In his first stage at the club between 1988 and 1989, he was close to bringing joy to the club by fighting to advance to the final home runs of the tournament, but this was canceled after the murder of the referee Alvaro Ortega.

Pinto lived a second stage in the Ciclón between 1994 and 1996, but he could not demonstrate what he had done at the end of the 80s and the team did not manage to be a protagonist in the championship.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS