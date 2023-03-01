The Peruvian police found the mummy during an inspection of drunks.

I cancel police made a surprising discovery when they were investigating a Peruvian man’s possessions at an ancient archaeological site in Puno.

The Peruvian man had an ancient mummy in his cooler. The man had wanted to show off the mummy to his friends.

The police had paid attention to the man, because he had been drunk.

The man said he kept the mummy in a box next to the TV in his room. He had even given the mummy a name, Juanita.

The man said that the mummy was “a kind of spiritual girlfriend” for him.

According to the man, the mummy was owned by his father. It has remained unclear how the father had obtained it.

The event was reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Company BBC.

The experts the mummy is said to be 600–800 years old. It was more likely the body of a man than a woman, contrary to what the man had assumed.

The mummy was wrapped in bandages in the fetal position. In Peru, many cultures mummified their dead before the arrival of the Spanish conquistadors.

The police have seized the mummy, which was transported in a cooler, and handed it over to the Peruvian Ministry of Culture.

The man who transported the mummy and his 23- and 26-year-old friends were arrested. Their possible crimes against Peru’s cultural heritage are being investigated.