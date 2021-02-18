The scandal led by the driver of the Mexico City Metro Collective Transportation System began from a complaint made by a group of passengers who did not tolerate the injury of this man in charge of the vehicle.

Passengers on Line 12 were making their usual journey when they felt, each clearer, moans and noises in the driver’s cabin. At first they thought it was a mistake and that the sound was coming from outside, but as they progressed everything became more and more intense.

A video captured the moment when the driver’s cockpit door was knocked on and told that he was putting everyone in danger. They do it several times until the man comes out and asks “what was wrong” and if there was “a problem”, all in a very cordial tone.

A group of women told him that he was putting everyone at risk and the driver denied all the charges, said nothing was wrong and returned to the cabin. Everything indicates that he remained immersed both in driving the vehicle and in the sexual act.

The video, which was shared on Tik-Tok by user Lecat Der, went viral. There you can see how a woman, located to the side of the driver’s cabin, said “you can hear” everything they were doing inside. Also another passenger from the subway said that it was incredible how this man could “come with a girl having sex”, so they warn her that “right now” they were going to report him to the police.

And they do it like that. At the next station, Atlalilco, the passengers lowered the emergency lever and stopped the convoy. The police then approached the booth and took the man away to explain what he was doing with a young woman in the booth.