The tank carrying liquefied gas got stuck under a bridge near a hospital and homes on Saturday morning.

A spokesman for the fire services in this area, William Ntlady, said: “We received a call around 7:50 am. Our personnel intervened to extinguish the fire, but unfortunately the tank exploded.”

He added that among the injured was the driver who was taken to the hospital, noting that the death toll rose to ten after nine were reported earlier.

He added that half of the wounded are in serious condition, while 15 others are in stable condition despite their serious injuries.

And the French Press Agency quoted Ntlady as saying that six firefighters were slightly injured.

Videos circulating on social media showed a huge fireball escaping from the cistern under the bridge, possibly too high to pass under.

The tank, which came from the southeast of the country, transported 60,000 liters of liquefied gas, used mainly in ovens and stoves.

Witness Jean-Marie Boysen described what appeared to be a “massive concussion” in the early hours of the morning, shortly after 6:30.

“Today is indeed a very sad day in our small suburb,” she said, standing near the forensic team as they examined the place.

“I went upstairs for my cup of tea and saw the huge flames and thought the house was on fire,” she added.

She said she later learned of the death of “a 16-year-old girl and a 25-year-old who used to come and mow my lawn every weekend.”