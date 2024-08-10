The taekwondo athlete defeated Guinea’s Paivou Gomis in the round of 16 in the over 80kg category and now needs to win two more bouts to secure a medal.

His presentation at the French competition was with a wrestler’s mask.

The next fight for the Chetumal native will be this Saturday, August 10, against the Iranian Arian Salimi, at 07:32 hours, Central Mexico time.

Sansores, the second seed, was far superior on the tatami set up at the Grand Palais, scoring 8 points in the first round alone from kicks to his opponent’s head. He won the fight 2-0.

At Tokyo 2020, Sansores was eliminated in the first round.