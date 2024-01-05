Friday, January 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video | A lost baby elephant was returned to its mother in India

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Video | A lost baby elephant was returned to its mother in India

The cub, a few months old, was found wandering alone at the end of December.

From his pack a lost baby elephant was brought back to its mother in the Anamalai nature park in southern India on Tuesday, reports news agency Reuters.

On Friday, Reuters published a video of the operation transmitted by the Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI).

Park rangers caught a 4–5 month old chick that was traveling alone at the end of December. The animal pack was eventually found with the help of the Drones and a search party.

Before being released back into the wild, the baby elephant was washed and smeared with mud to mask the smell of humans.

The drone camera video shared on Tuesday shows the chick and its mother laying down together again.

#Video #lost #baby #elephant #returned #mother #India

See also  Coronavirus THL: Pregnant women added to risk groups for severe coronary heart disease
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Seoul issues warning for citizens to leave their homes on coastal islands

Seoul issues warning for citizens to leave their homes on coastal islands

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result