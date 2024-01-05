Video | A lost baby elephant was returned to its mother in India

The cub, a few months old, was found wandering alone at the end of December.

From his pack a lost baby elephant was brought back to its mother in the Anamalai nature park in southern India on Tuesday, reports news agency Reuters.

On Friday, Reuters published a video of the operation transmitted by the Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI).

Park rangers caught a 4–5 month old chick that was traveling alone at the end of December. The animal pack was eventually found with the help of the Drones and a search party.

Before being released back into the wild, the baby elephant was washed and smeared with mud to mask the smell of humans.

The drone camera video shared on Tuesday shows the chick and its mother laying down together again.