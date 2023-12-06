Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Video | A kangaroo beat a police officer in Canada

December 6, 2023
Video | A kangaroo beat a police officer in Canada

The escaped animal had time to move freely throughout the weekend before the police caught it.

Runaway a kangaroo hit a police officer during an arrest in Canada on Monday, reports news agency Reuters. The local police department also released a video of the arrest.

The events started in the city of Oshawa on Thursday, when a female kangaroo that was to be transferred to a zoo escaped from her keepers. The animal had time to move freely in the city throughout the weekend. Oshawa is located in the province of Ontario, about 60 kilometers from the country’s capital, Toronto.

Police photo of the kangaroo capture on December 4. Picture: Durham Police Department

Cops received a sighting of the kangaroo on Monday, when they contacted the kangaroo’s keepers and grabbed the animal by the tail as instructed. In that case, the kangaroo hit one of the police officers in the face.

It is known that the police officer was not injured in the situation.

“It was something that he and his fellow scouts will remember for the rest of their careers,” commented a local police representative to the CBC Toronto news channel, according to Reuters.

A kangaroo that was on its way to a zoo in Quebec is now recovering from its escape at the Oshawa Zoo.

