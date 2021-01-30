A ball of fire produced by the entry into the Earth’s atmosphere of a rock from an asteroid at a speed of about 83,000 kilometers per hour has flown over the sky of the province of Granada in the early morning of yesterday, Friday.

Due to its great luminosity, it could be seen from all over the south and center of the country, the astrophysicist has detailed in his profile on the social network Twitter. Jose Maria Madiedo, of the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia, of the Higher Council for Scientific Research, where he is the researcher in charge of the Smart project.

The fireball was armed about 98 kilometers from the earth’s surface.

He has detailed that the fireball started 98 kilometers above the north of the province of Granada, almost on the vertical of the town of Benamaurel, and it became extinct, after advancing in a northwesterly direction and traveling about 64 kilometers, at an altitude of 34 kilometers. Likewise, the rock was completely destroyed in the atmosphere, without impacting the ground or posing any danger.

It was recorded by the detectors that the Smart project has in Calar Alto, in the province of Almería, Sierra Nevada (Granada), Seville and Toledo, which operate within the framework of the Network of Bolides and Meteors of Southwest Europe.

