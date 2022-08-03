The fire, which occurred in a warehouse belonging to the online retailer Ozone, damaged an area of ​​50,000 square meters.

Emergency officials said one person had died in the fire, while Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyov said two other people were missing.

Huge plumes of black smoke rose over the area near the town of Astra, northwest of Moscow.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said 150 firefighters and three firefighting helicopters were taking part in the efforts to put out the flames.

The authorities did not say what caused the fire, but the RIA-Novosti news agency said investigators were looking at arson as the most likely cause.