Yedioth Ahronoth and the Times of Israel reported that the large explosion occurred at dawn today in Tel Aviv, which is witnessing a security alert.

Yedioth Ahronoth quoted an Israeli police spokesman as saying, “The explosion occurred in one of the buildings, and our forces arrived at the scene to deal with the incident.”

Israeli media reported that “the explosion occurred on Ben Yehuda Street in Tel Aviv.”

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the explosion resulted in two people being injured by shrapnel.

The Tel Aviv Fire and Rescue Service said the explosion was likely caused by a drone attack.

The Jerusalem Post quoted residents living near the explosion site as saying that it was powerful and caused objects in their homes to be destroyed.