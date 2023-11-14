Iceland is in a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes that occurred near Gindavík, in the southwest of this island, in the North Atlantic. The authorities They have called for preventive evacuation due to a possible volcanic eruption.

“At this time, it is not possible to determine exactly if and where the magma could reach the surface. There are indications that a considerable amount of magma is moving in an area extending from Sundhnjúkagígar in the north towards Grindaví” , says the geological survey of Iceland.

According to the entity’s reports, more than 2,000 earthquakes have occurred in just two days, almost 600 of them tonight, all of them with a slight magnitude of 3.0 on the Richter scale.

Recently, several images have gone viral in which you can see a giant crack emitting steam, without it being possible to predict whether the magma can come out of there.

After this crack opened in the street, specialists in geology and volcanology are closely monitoring the seismic activity and the possible volcanic eruption.

Volcanologists from the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) warn of the presence of signs very similar to those recorded hours before the eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano in 2021, when it had been without activity for almost 800 years.

“The amount of magma involved is considerably greater than that observed in intrusions associated with eruptions of the Fagradalsfjall volcano.”

