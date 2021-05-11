A drone captured “amazing” moments, during which two endangered whales looked as if they were “embracing” with their fins, in Cape Cod Bay in the Atlantic Ocean.

Wildlife photographer Brian Skerry and scientists from the Woods Hole Institute of Oceanography and Aquarium in New England, United States, captured this moment on February 28, when the whales interacted, but the video was published on Monday.

Scientists said, “Woods Hole” that such behavior is rarely observed, and this may be the first time that a whale embrace from the air has been recorded.

“The researchers saw what appeared to be two whales embracing their fins. An apparent display of affection and an attempt to mate,” the research team said in a statement.

Video … a hug between whales, threatened with extinction

And the “National Geographic” site published the wonderful video clips, and said that the two whales were named “Fidel” and “Heaven”.

The “North Atlantic Right Whales” are among the most endangered animals on the planet, and their known population is estimated at only 360.

These whales are also vulnerable to ship strikes and potential entanglement with commercial fishing equipment, according to Sky News Arabia.

Scientists said that there is a bright spot, as these whales were born during the last winter in greater numbers, which has not been witnessed by scientists since 2015.