A Thai police official said 13 people were killed and 35 injured in a fire that broke out on Friday at a nightclub in Chonburi province, southeast of the capital, Bangkok.

Police Colonel Wotipong Somjae said the fire broke out at the Mountain Bee nightclub in Sattahip district at around 1 a.m. local time, and so far information is that all the victims are Thais.

“Shocking” videos on social media showed a fire in the nightclub, and dozens of young men went outside, rushing for their lives.

The footage showed some people suffering from fires on parts of their bodies, as they were leaving the nightclub.