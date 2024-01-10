A video shared on social networks shows the distressing moments that the presenters of a news program in Ecuador experienced when They were threatened in the middle of the live broadcast by hooded criminals.

In the images you can see when Three armed individuals enter the television set and aim at the channel's journalists.



According to the first reports, the transmission that was interrupted was that of a TC television channel newscast, issued from the city of Guayaquil in southwestern Ecuador.

In fact, It is said that one of the criminals put an explosive device in the body of one of the presenters.

They take live television from Ecuador.

In another image you can see when A police squad enters the television set and evacuates the group of workers.



In the video, a man is heard saying that there is an injured person as a result of the violent attack. However, The authorities have not corroborated this information.

The violent episode occurs in the middle of the escalation of violence that Ecuador is going through in recent weeks due to the constant riots inside six prisons, the escape of prisoners and the kidnapping of police officers.

The government of that country This Monday, the state of emergency was decreed to allow the Armed Forces to act, in support of the Police, for the control of prisons.

In addition, President Daniel Noboa ordered this Tuesday “the Armed Forces to carry out military operations to neutralize these groups.”

I have signed the executive decree declaring Internal Armed Conflict and identified the following transnational organized crime groups as terrorist organizations and belligerent non-state actors: Águilas, ÁguilasKiller, Ak47, Caballeros Oscuros, ChoneKiller,… pic.twitter.com/rVfSTFmHlG — Daniel Noboa Azin (@DanielNoboaOk) January 9, 2024

