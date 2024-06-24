Italy has secured its passage to the round of 16 of Euro 2024 with a dramatic draw against Croatia, thanks to a stunning goal from Zaccagni in the 97th minute. The Italian team sealed its classification as second in group B in an exciting finale that highlighted for the masterful execution of Calafiori, who overflowed from the rival midfield to send an unstoppable shot into the top corner.
In contrast, Croatia, despite Modric’s leadership and his early goal, bowed out of the tournament. With only two points in the group, they were unable to advance as one of the best third places. This result marks the end of a successful streak for Croatia in international competitions, including its historic final at the 2018 World Cup and third place at the last World Cup.
The next challenge for Italy will be to face Switzerland in the round of 16, a team that also experienced a dramatic draw in its group. This match promises to be an exciting test for both teams, who will seek to advance in the competition and continue their path towards the European title.
Zaccagni’s goal and the draw against Croatia have reinforced Italy’s determination and quality at Euro 2024. Now, the Italian team is preparing for new challenges in the knockout phase, confident in its ability to overcome obstacles and achieve its goals in this prestigious continental tournament.
